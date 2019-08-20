Akshay Kumar's Post About Street Children Is A Must Read

Akshay Kumar shared this throwback photo (courtesy akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar, tagged by wife Twinkle Khanna to promote the issue of improved childhood for homeless kids, shared a throwback photo to make a point. In the photo, presumably from Akshay's teenage days, a much younger version of the superstar can be seen posing with a cycle. The 51-year-old actor added this note to it: "Growing up I was always inclined towards sports and my mother would ensure I got nutritious home-cooked meals to fuel my passion. But it's a privilege that millions of street children do not have access to. 11,72,604 children in India can't afford even a single meal a day! It's time to ask #WhyTheGap with Save The Children India."

Akshay Kumar tagged his Mission Mangal co-stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nitya Menen to participate in the campaign in association with non-profit organisation Save The Children India.

Earlier, Twinkle Khanna had dug out an old school photo to highlight the importance of education for women. "Growing up, as you can see not only did I have the same hairstyle as my class teacher (why? why? why?) but studying and doing well was very important to me and it all helped me to become an independent woman. 2/5 girls still don't complete school. Let's ask #WhyTheGap with Save The Children India to give every girl the right start," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Dia Mirza had posted this note: "While I had the privilege of living under a roof comfortably, 2 million children still live on the streets" and tagged actors Alia Bhatt and Shabaza Azmi to participate in the campaign.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has films like Housefull 4, Good News, Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb in his line-up.

