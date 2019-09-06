Mission Mangal Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar's Highest Grossing Film At Over Rs 193 Crore

Mission Mangal box office: Earlier, 2.0, co-starring Rajinikanth, was Akshay Kumar's highest grossing film

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 06, 2019 18:11 IST
Mission Mangal box office: Akshay Kumar in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Mission Mangal released on Independence Day
  2. The film is expected to cross the Rs 200-crore-mark soon
  3. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee, Sonakshi Sinha

Akshay Kumar has 193 crore reasons to smile, what with his film Mission Mangalruling the box office. The film has not only earned Rs 193.14 crore, it has also become the actor's highest grossing film till now. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's impressive box office report on Twitter, on Friday and he stated that the film is expected to cross the Rs 200-crore-mark by the end of this week. Earlier, sci-fi 2.0, co-starring Rajinikanth, was Akshay's highest grossing film. "Mission Mngal is now Akshay Kumar's highest grossing film. Has chances of crossing Rs 200 cr... (Week 3) Fri 2.20 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 3.64 cr, Mon 2.27 cr, Tue 1.21 cr, Wed 1.15 cr, Thu 1.31 cr. Total: Rs 193.14 cr. India biz."

Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh described the film as a "blockbuster" and he shared the per week performance of Mission Mangal. The film had a great opening weekend, wherein it collected over Rs 128 crore, followed by a collection of Rs 49.95 crore and Rs 15.03 crore in the second and third week, respectively. Check out the per week performance of Mission Mangal here:

Box office success aside, Mission Mangal was equally adept at impressing the critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film a 3-star rating. Praising the film's lead actor Akshay Kumar's performance, he wrote: "Akshay Kumar brings obvious star power to the table in addition to some comic relief."

Mission Mangal showcased the story of the launch of India's first satellite to Mars. The film had an impressive star cast that includes Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi.



