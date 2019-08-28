Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal Declared Tax-Free In Maharashtra

A still from Mission Mangal. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Mission Mangal, headlined by Akshay Kumar has been declared tax-free in Maharashtra 12 days after it opened in cinemas on Independence Day, reported news agency IANS. Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangalhas collected Rs 168 crore at the box office so far and with the ticket rates reduced in Maharashtra, more people are expected to flock the theatres to watch the film, the IANS reported added. Mission Mangal also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen, and the film is based on the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India's first interplanetary expedition.

Before Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar's PadMan and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, were both declared tax-free in several states. Mission Mangal, which now eyes the Rs 200 crore bounty, is Akshay Kumar's second fastest film to touch the 150 crore-mark (in 11 days) - only behind 2.0, which achieved the feat in 10 days.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had said during the film's promotion: "I've made this film mainly for children, so that they feel encouraged to become scientists. Scientist as a profession is not very likeable, but now after ISRO's launch of the Chandrayaan, people are gradually becoming more aware of it and taking interest in it. I hope this film helps to spread the fact that what a great profession it is."

Mission Mangal also stars Sharman Joshi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

