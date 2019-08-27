Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar's Film Scores Over 168 Crore

Mission Mangal Box Office: Akshay Kumar in a still (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights 'Mission Mangal' is Akshay's biggest opener till date The film clashed with 'Batla House' at the box office 'Mission Mangal' scored almost 4 crore on Monday

Mission Mangal, which has an ensemble cast headlined by Akshay Kumar, hit screens on Independence Day and is still continuing its box office run with much success. Mission Mangal entered its second week this Monday and on its second Monday, the film raked in Rs 3.87 crore, pushing the total to an impressive sum of Rs 168.48 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On its second weekend, Mission Mangal scored Rs 13 crore and Rs 15 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively, which is a handsome amount for second weekend ticket sales. Mr Adarsh wrote in his tweet: "Mission Mangal [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 3.87 cr. Total: Rs 168.48 cr. India biz."

Read Mission Mangal's box office report here.

#MissionMangal [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 3.87 cr. Total: Rs 168.48 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2019

Mission Mangal is Akshay Kumar's biggest opening film till date, with a collection of Rs 29.16 crore. Mission Mangal turned out to be Akshay Kumar's second fastest film to touch Rs 150 crore. 2.0 achieved the feat in 10 days while Mission Mangal took just an additional day's time.

Meanwhile, John Abraham's Batla House raked in as much as Rs 86 crore so far. Ahead of the box office clash, John had reacted to a shared release date like this: "Honestly, if there was a controversy, I would have loved to create it, but Akshay and I are very dear friends, we really get along. In fact, just the other day we texted each other. There is absolutely nothing there. We are just releasing two films on the same day," reported news agency ANI.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.