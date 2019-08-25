Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar's Film 'Continues Dream Run' With 149 Crore

Mission Mangal Box Office: Still from the film (courtesy: taranadarsh)

Akshay Kumar's new film Mission Mangal continues to rake in numbers at the box office. This weekend, the film's performance got a boost because of the Janmashtami holiday with Rs 7.83 crore on Friday and Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Mission Mangal is currently at a total of Rs 149 crore and counting and is all set to take up the fourth spot on 2019 list of top earning films. Here's what Mr Adarsh tweeted about the movie's box office performance: "Mission Mangal continues its dream run... Numbers zoom upwards on [second] Sat, with Janmashtami festivities giving its biz that extra push... Will emerge fourth highest grossing film of 2019 today [Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr. Total: Rs 149.31 cr. India biz."

Meanwhile, Taran Adarsh has already listed Mission Mangal in the fourth spot, just next to Kabir Singh, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bharat on 2019's top films' list.

Mr Adarsh also predicts that Mission Mangal will "dethrone" Kesari as Akshay Kumar's second highest grossing film: "Will hit Rs 150 cr anb cross lifetime biz of Kesari this weekend... Will Mission Mangal dethrone 2.0 [Hindi] from No 1 spot? Time will tell."

The ensemble cast of Mission Mangal also includes names such as Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menen. In his Mission Mangal review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "The five women outshine everything else in Mission Mangal - even the dramatic PSLV lift-off. This isn't Mission Magnificent. But it isn't Mission Mangled either."

