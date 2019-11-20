Bala Box Office Collection Day 12: Ayushmann Khurrana Has 95 Crore Reasons To Smile

Bala Box Office: A still from the film (courtesy taranadarsh)

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Bala is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark with each passing day. The Bollywood comedy, which is currently in its second week in theatres, continues to charm the audiences and increase its box office numbers in turn. In 12 days, Ayushmann's Bala has recorded a score of Rs 95 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On its second week, Bala made Rs 3.76 crore on Friday, Rs 6.73 crore on Saturday, Rs 8 crore on Sunday, Rs 2.25 crore on Monday and Rs 2.05 on Tuesday. In his tweet, he wrote: "Bala is rock-steady... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.05 cr. Total: Rs 95.04 cr. India biz."

Take a look at Bala's box office report here:

In its first week, Bala made a score of Rs 72 crore, when Mr Adarsh wrote: "Bala is fantastic."

On its release day, Bala had an excellent opening with Rs 10 crore, when Taran Adarsh said: "Strong word of mouth plus brand Ayushmann are key contributors."

Bala was welcomed with positive reviews both by audiences and critics alike. Ayushmann Khurrana stars as a young protagonist dealing with premature balding while Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam feature in supporting roles. Ayushmann, who added one more hit film to his impressive resume with Bala, recently told news agency IANS: "It feels amazing that my films are being loved by audiences across the country. I believe this box office run is a responsibility given to me to do better work and provide better entertainment to the people of my country."

