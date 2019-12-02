Commando 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Scores Rs 18 Crore

Commando 3 box office collection: Vidyut Jammwal in a still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Vidyut Jammwal's recently-released film Commando 3 became the "best performing movie of the Commando franchise" on Sunday and scored Rs 7.95 crore on its third day, wrote Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which opened to "decent" numbers on Friday, pushed the total collections to Rs 18.33 crore on weekend, stated Taran Adarsh in his report. Sharing the box office performance of the film, he wrote: "Commando 3 springs a big surprise on Day 3... Multiplexes - which were ordinary on Day 1 and 2 - give its business the required push... Is the best performing film in the franchise... Friday 4.74 crore, Saturday 5.64 crore, Sunday 7.95 crore. Total: Rs 18.33 crore. India business."

Check it out:

#Commando3 springs a big surprise on Day 3... Multiplexes - which were ordinary on Day 1 and 2 - give its biz the required push... Is the best performing film in the franchise... Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr, Sun 7.95 cr. Total: Rs 18.33 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2019

Commando 3, directed by Aditya Datt, also features stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, Gulshan Devaiah and Rajesh Tailang. The film opened to poor reviews on November 29. Reviewing the film for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Commando 3 is not only an unabashed rehash of the previous two entries of the franchise in terms of the action sequences but far worse."

Meanwhile, evaluating the box office performance of Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala, Taran Adarsh stated that the film "continues to attract" cine-lovers over the weekend. The total collections of the film have reached over Rs 113 crore. Bala released last month and is still performing better at the box office. Sharing the performance report of Bala, which entered its fourth week on Friday, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Bala - playing at limited screens/shows - continues to attract ample footfalls over the weekend... [Week 4] Friday 65 lakhs, Saturday 1.35 crore, Sunday 1.71 crore. Total: Rs 113.59 crore. India business."

#Bala - playing at limited screens/shows - continues to attract ample footfalls over the weekend... [Week 4] Fri 65 lakhs, Sat 1.35 cr, Sun 1.71 cr. Total: Rs 113.59 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2019

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala is a satirical take on premature balding. It also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam.