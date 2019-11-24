Bala Box Office Collection Day 16: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Is Unstoppable At Rs 102 Crore

Bala box office collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Ayushmann Khurrana's film Bala is unstoppable at the box office. The film took the total earnings to Rs 102. 65 crore on Saturday, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Bala, which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on Friday, performed well on weekend and collected Rs 2.50 crore at the ticket counter. Bala, which entered its third week on Friday, managed to remain cine-lovers' favourite film till now despite new releases like Pagalpanti, Frozen 2, Marjaavaan and Motichoor Chaknachoor. Sharing the box office performance of the film, Taran Adarsh wrote: "#Bala jumps yet again, on [third] Sat... [Week 3] Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.50 cr. Total: Rs 102.65 cr. #India biz."

#Bala jumps yet again, on [third] Sat... [Week 3] Fri 1.35 cr, Sat 2.50 cr. Total: Rs 102.65 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 24, 2019

Bala features Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam in the lead roles. In an interview to news agency IANS, Ayushmann talked about Bala entering the Rs 100 crore club and said: "More than my personal milestones of 100 crore hits, I am happy that I could contribute towards the growth of my industry as well as present some really good films to audiences in the process."

Bhumi, on the other hand, in a separate interview to IANS said that it is "amazing" for her to have another Rs 100 crore hit under her belt: "I'm glad that the people are giving it so much love. Having another Rs 100 crore hit under my belt is obviously an amazing feeling."

Bala is Ayushmann Khurrana's fourth film to hit Rs 100 crore mark. The other three are AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala is a satirical take on premature balding.

