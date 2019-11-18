Bala Box Office Collection Day 10: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Earns Rs 90 Crore

Bala box office collection: Ayushmann, Bhumi and Yami in the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala is performing really well at the box office. The film, which also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, earned Rs 8.01 crore on Sunday, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. With the latest earnings, Bala's overall collections have reached Rs 90.74 crore. In his report, Taran Adarsh stated that if Bala will cross the Rs 100 crore mark, it will become Ayushmann and Yami's third "Rs 100 crore grosser" while Bhumi's second "Rs 100 crore" film. Sharing the box office report of the film, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Bala dominates multiplexes... Witnesses turnaround on [second] Sat and Sun... Should hit Rs 100 cr in Weekend 3... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr. Total: Rs 90.74 cr. India business... Will be Ayushmann's third, Yami's third and Bhumi's second 100 cr grosser."

#Bala dominates multiplexes... Witnesses turnaround on [second] Sat and Sun... Should hit Rs cr in Weekend 3... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr. Total: Rs 90.74 cr. #India biz... Will be Ayushmann's third, Yami's third and Bhumi's second cr grosser. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 18, 2019

Bala is a satirical take on premature balding. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film also features Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa, Saurabh Shukla and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh's Marjaavaan, which opened to decent reviews on Friday, crossed the Rs 20 crore mark on Sunday. The overall collections of the film have now reached Rs 24.42 crore, reported Taran Adarsh. He shared the film's performance report and wrote: "Marjaavaan jumps on Day 3... Healthy weekend... Finds patronage from mass markets... Large chunk of business from single screens... Multiplexes of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities better... Mon business is decider... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr. Total: Rs 24.42 cr. India business."

#Marjaavaan jumps on Day 3... Healthy weekend... Finds patronage from mass markets... Large chunk of biz from single screens... Multiplexes of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities better... Mon biz is decider... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr. Total: Rs 24.42 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 18, 2019

Marjaavaan revolves around the love story of Raghu (played by Sidharth) and Zoya (Tara Sutaria). Riteish Deshmukh plays the role of gangster Vishnu in the film. Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Nushrat Bharucha and Ravi Kishan.

