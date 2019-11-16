Marjaavaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Opens With Rs 7 Crore

Marjaavaan Box Office: A poster of the film (courtesy taranadarsh)

New release Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria, was welcomed with a decent response at the box office. On its opening day, the film made a score of Rs 7.03 crore, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Citing the usual trend, Mr Adarsh added that Marjaavaan is expected to fetch better numbers over the weekend. Marjaavaan opened to some 2,922 screens on Friday. Here's what Mr Adarsh tweeted: "Marjaavaan posts respectable numbers on Day 1... Mass circuits / single screens very good, contribute to the total... Metro multiplexes ordinary... Multiplexes of Tier-2 + Tier-3 cities good... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri 7.03 cr [2922 screens]. India biz."

Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#Marjaavaan posts respectable numbers on Day 1... Mass circuits / single screens very good, contribute to the total... Metro multiplexes ordinary... Multiplexes of Tier-2 + Tier-3 cities good... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 7.03 cr [2922 screens]. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2019

On Friday, Marjaavaan joined Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy Bala, which has had an undisputed box office run so far and has made Rs 76 crore in over a week. Marjaavaan also clashed with another comedy Motichoor Chaknachoor, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty on Friday.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, whose last few films failed to make a mark at the box office, recently said in an interview: "I look at it from a learning point of view. Even massive superstars of the country can't predict the future of their films. It's a part and parcel of the business. I have a lot of gratitude that I am a working actor. You can't let your previous Friday affect your coming Friday," reported IANS.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan marks actress Tara Sutaria's second Bollywood release.

