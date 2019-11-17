Marjaavaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh And Sidharth Malhotra's Film Collects Rs 14 Crore

Marjaavaan box office collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights Marjaavaan has been directed by Milap Zaveri It also features Tara Sutaria in the lead role The film opened to decent numbers on Friday

Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra's Marjaavaan "maintains strong occupancy" at the box office on its second day also, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which opened to decent numbers on Friday, earned Rs 7.21 crore on the second day. This brings the overall earnings of the film to Rs 14. 24 crore. Sharing the box office performance of Marjaavaan, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Marjaavaan maintains strong occupancy in mass belt/single screens on Day 2... Metros/multiplexes - average on Day 1 - remain in the same range... Business should grow on Day 3... Eyes Rs 22 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr. Total: Rs 14.24 cr. India business." Marjaavaan also features Tara Sutaria in the lead role.

Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:

#Marjaavaan maintains strong occupancy in mass belt/single screens on Day 2... Metros/multiplexes - average on Day 1 - remain in the same range... Biz should grow on Day 3... Eyes Rs 22 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr. Total: Rs 14.24 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 17, 2019

Marjaavaan had a decent start at the box office on Friday as it earned over Rs 7 crore on its first day. Sharing the film's box office report, Taran Adarsh stated that the film is expected to show impressive performance on second and third day also. "Marjaavaan posts respectable numbers on Day 1... Mass circuits / single screens very good, contribute to the total... Metro multiplexes ordinary... Multiplexes of Tier-2 + Tier-3 cities good... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri 7.03 cr [2922 screens]. India business," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

#Marjaavaan posts respectable numbers on Day 1... Mass circuits / single screens very good, contribute to the total... Metro multiplexes ordinary... Multiplexes of Tier-2 + Tier-3 cities good... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 7.03 cr [2922 screens]. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2019

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Marjaavaan showcases the love story of Raghu (played by Sidharth) and Zoya (Tara Sutaria), which take a complicated turn after gangster Vishnu (Riteish) enters their lives. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh, Nushrat Bharucha and Ravi Kishan.

