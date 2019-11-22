Bala Box Office Collection Day 14: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Just Over A Crore Away From 100

Bala Box Office: Ayushmann on a poster (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights Bala is all set "to cross Rs 100 crore" Bala is Ayushmann's sixth consecutive hit film Bala is "super-hit", wrote Taran Adarsh

Bala, in which Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of a balding protagonist, is a "super-hit", said trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Bala, which completed exact two weeks at the theatres on Thursday, has made just a shade under Rs 100 crore in 14 days. Bala made Rs 1.80 crore yesterday, pushing the total to Rs 98.80 crore (and counting), wrote Mr Adarsh. In its first week, Bala made Rs 72 crore and added Rs 26 crore to the total in its second week. Taran Adarsh shared a day-wise break-up of Bala's box office performance in the second week and wrote: "Bala shows strong trending in Week 2... Will cross Rs 100 cr today [third Fri]... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.05 cr, Wed 1.96 cr, Thu 1.80 cr. Total: Rs 98.80 cr. India biz."

Take a look at Bala's box office journey here so far.

Ayushmann Khurrana co-stars with Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in Bala but as per Mr Adarsh, the primary reason why Bala continues to attract theatre goers is because "Strong word of mouth plus brand Ayushmann are key contributors."

Bala is Ayushmann Khurrana's sixth consecutive hit movie after Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15 and Dream Girl's great box office runs, of which AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl scored above Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala also fetched critical acclaim for Ayushmann Khurrana. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Bala is undoubtedly Ayushmann Khurrana's film. But Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam play second fiddle with such aplomb that they are never put in the shade."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.