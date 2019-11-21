Bala Box Office Collection Day 13: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Is Knocking At Rs 100 Crore Window

Bala Box Office: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Yami on a poster (courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights Bala scored almost Rs 2 crore on Wednesday Bala made a total of Rs 97 crore in 13 days Ayushmann co-stars with Yami and Bhumi in Bala

Bala is making Ayushmann Khurrana happier with each passing day. The film is about to complete two weeks in theatres, after which, it appears that Bala will also touch the Rs 100 crore mark. In 13 days Bala has raked in an impressive score of Rs 97 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who also shared a break-up of the film's second week collections: "Bala [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.05 cr, Wed 1.96 cr. Total: Rs 97 cr." On Bala's opening day, Mr Adarsh had tweeted to say that the film's excellent collections were because of "Strong word of mouth plus brand Ayushmann."

Take a look at Bala's box office report here:

#Bala [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.05 cr, Wed 1.96 cr. Total: Rs 97 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 21, 2019

Last Friday, Bala was joined by Two new films Marjaavan and Motichoor Chaknachoor but the comedy remained unaffected by the new releases. Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, has scored Rs 35 crore in six days. In its first week, Bala made a score of Rs 72 crore.

Bala was welcomed with positive reviews both by audiences and critics alike. Ayushmann Khurrana stars as a young protagonist dealing with premature balding while Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam feature in supporting roles. Ayushmann, who added one more hit film to his impressive resume with Bala, recently told news agency IANS: "It feels amazing that my films are being loved by audiences across the country. I believe this box office run is a responsibility given to me to do better work and provide better entertainment to the people of my country."

