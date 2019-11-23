Bala Box Office Collection Day 15: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Scores The Rs 100 Crore Bounty

Bala Box Office: Ayushmann on a poster (courtesy taranadarsh)

Ayushmann Khurrana's film Bala, which is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 25 crore, has hit the bull's eye at the box office. As Bala entered its third week on Friday, it made Rs 1.35 crore, only to push the total to a whopping Rs 100.15 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In fact, it appears that Bala continues to be a favourite of cine-goers despite new releases like Pagalpanti and Frozen 2 this Friday and Marjaavaan and Motichoor Chaknachoor last week. This is what Mr Adarsh wrote in his post: "Bala is 100 Not Out... Continues to attract ample footfalls at multiplexes... [Week 3] Fri 1.35 cr. Total: Rs 100.15 cr. India biz." Bala made Rs 72 crore in its first week and added Rs 26 crore to the total in its second week.

Bala has Rs 100 crore reasons to smile!

Ayushmann, who is basking in the glory of Bala's success, had told news agency IANS in an interview earlier: "Having another film in the Rs. 100 crore club is obviously a nice moment for me though I never do films with the pressure to make Rs. 100 crore every time I come on screen. As an artiste, I would then open myself up to making compromises and I never want to do that."

Bala marks Ayushmann Khurrana's sixth consecutive hit after Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15 and Dream Girl's great box office runs, of which AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl scored above Rs 100 crore at the box office.

