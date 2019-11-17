Bala Box Office Collection Day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film 'Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore' Bounty

Bala box office collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Highlights Bala has been directed by Amar Kaushik It features Ayushmann, Bhumi and Yami in the lead roles The film opened in theatres last week

Ayushmann Khurrana's recently-released film Bala is "inching closer to Rs 100 crore" bounty, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film earned over Rs 6 crore on Saturday, thus taking the overall collections to Rs 82.73 crore. Tweeting the updated box office report card of the Amar Kaushik-directed film, Taran Adarsh stated that Bala will have a "strong day" on Sunday as well and it is most likely to cross the Rs 90 crore mark this weekend. "Bala jumps on (second) Saturday... Multiplexes - its core audience - driving its business... Should have another strong day today (Sunday)... Will cruise past Rs 90 crore mark, inching closer to Rs 100 crore... [Week 2] Friday 3.76 crore, Saturday 6.73 crore. Total: Rs 82.73 crore. India business," stated Taran Adarsh in his report.

Here's what he shared:

#Bala jumps on [second] Sat... Multiplexes - its core audience - driving its biz... Should have another strong day today [Sun]... Will cruise past Rs 90 cr mark, inching closer to Rs 100 cr... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr. Total: 82.73 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 17, 2019

Bala also features Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Seema Pahwa and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. The film opened to positive reviews last week. Its opening day performance was better than Ayushmann's last release Dream Girl. Reviewing the film for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Bala touches upon sensitive issues but makes its point without turning overtly judgmental about anyone or anything... Bala is undoubtedly Ayushmann Khurrana's film. But Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam play second fiddle with such aplomb that they are never put in the shade."

Bala showcases a young man's struggle with premature balding. Ayushmann played the protagonist while Yami Gautam played the role of his wife. Bhumi Pednekar played Ayushmann's classmate from school.

