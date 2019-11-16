Bala Box Office Collection Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film 'Steady' With 76 Crore

Bala Box Office: A poster of the film (courtesy taranadarsh)

Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala was joined by two new films on Friday but it continues to woo the audiences on Day 8. Bala recorded a score of Rs 3.76 crore on Friday, pushing the total to Rs 76 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Bala's "steady" progress is taking the film closer to the Rs 100 crore mark, he added. Bala is expected to perform better over the weekend. Read Mr Adarsh's tweet here: "Bala is steady... Biz should gather momentum on [second] Sat and Sun... Multiplexes should witness substantial growth, taking it closer to Rs 100 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr. Total: Rs 76 cr. #India biz." v

#Bala is steady... Biz should gather momentum on [second] Sat and Sun... Multiplexes should witness substantial growth, taking it closer to Rs 100 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr. Total: Rs 76 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2019

On Friday, Ayushmann Khurrana also celebrated Bala's worldwide collection of Rs 100 crore with a thank you message for viewers: "Aapke dher saare pyaar ka nateeja hai yeh. Tahe dil se shukriya. Bala crosses the mark of 100 crore worldwide," he wrote in a post.

Meanwhile, Bala was joined by two more releases on Friday - Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh, and Motichoor Chaknachoor, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty. On its opening day, Marjaavaan raked in a score of Rs 7.03 crore, reported Taran Adarsh.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala is a hilarious take on the issue of premature balding with Ayushmann playing the protagonist. Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam are Ayushmann's co-stars in the movie. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Bala is undoubtedly Ayushmann Khurrana's film. But Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam play second fiddle with such aplomb that they are never put in the shade.

