Commando 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Makes A 'Decent' Score Of Rs 4.74 Crore

Commando 3 Box Office: Vidyut Jammwal in a still (courtesy taran_adarsh)

Vidyut Jammwal's new film Commando 3 clashed at the box office with Hotel Mumbai on Friday and made a "decent" score of Rs 4.74 crore on opening day, wrote trade analyst Taran Adarsh. As per his evaluation, Commando 3 picked up pace in the evening shows and will have to improve its weekend numbers for a "respectable total." Here's what Mr Adarsh said in an Instagram post: "Commando 3 is decent on Day 1... Gathered momentum post evening shows, after a dull start in the morning... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri Rs 4.74 cr. India biz."

Mr Adarsh also compared the first day collections of all three films in the Commando series and wrote: "Commando franchise *Day 1* biz: [2013] Commando: Rs 3.69 cr, [2017] Commando 2: Rs 5.14 cr [#Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu], [2019] Commando 3: Rs 4.74 cr."

Here's Taran Adarsh's Day 1 box office report of Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 3:

In his box office evaluation for Hotel Mumbai, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Hotel Mumbai - limited release - has a low Day 1... Needs to grow over the weekend... Fri Rs 1.08 cr. #India biz. All versions."

Commando 3 opened to mixed reviews on Friday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Touted as stunt star Vidyut Jammwal's biggest release to date on the strength of the number of screens that film is playing, Commando 3 is not only an unabashed rehash of the previous two entries of the franchise in terms of the action sequences but, far worse."

Commando 3 also stars Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, Gulshan Devaiah and Rajesh Tailang.