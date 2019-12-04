Commando 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Earns Rs 24 Crore

Commando 3 box office collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh )

Commando 3, which features Vidyut Jammwal in the lead role, is performing well at the box office on weekdays also, stated Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film will soon enter its second week. Taran Adarsh reported that the film's Tuesday earning of Rs 3.02 crore takes the total collection to Rs 24.77 crore. Of all the three films of the Commando franchise, Commando 3 is performing the best. Sharing the box office numbers of the film on social media, Taran Adarsh wrote: "Commando 3 continues to trend well on weekdays... Lack of opposition - new as well as holdover titles - is proving advantageous... Friday 4.74 crore, Saturday 5.64 crore, Sunday 7.95 crore, Monday 3.42 crore, Tuesday 3.02 crore. Total: Rs 24.77 crore. India business."

Commando 3, which also features Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar, Gulshan Devaiah and Rajesh Tailang, opened to poor reviews on November 29. Reviewing the film for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "If this kind of by-the-numbers filmmaking appeals to you, Command 3 might command a bit of your attention. If it doesn't, look elsewhere for your weekend entertainment."

Directed by Aditya Datt, Commando 3 is the third instalment of the Commando series.

Meanwhile, evaluating the box office performance of Dev Patel's Hotel Mumbai, Taran Adarsh stated that the film is "steady" at the box office. Hotel Mumbai released along with Commando 3 on Friday. It has managed to collect over Rs 6 crore at the box office till now. "Hotel Mumbai is steady... Friday 1.08 crore, Saturday 1.70 crore, Sunday 2.03 crore, Monday 65 lakhs, Tuesday 61 lakhs. Total: Rs 6.07 cr. #India business. All versions," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

Hotel Mumbai also features Anupam Kher, Iranian-British actress Nazanin Boniadi and American actor Armie Hammer.