Crakk Box Office Collection Day 8: Vidyut Jammwal And Arjun Rampal's Film Witnesses A Dip

A still from the Crakk trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The box office collection for Crakk: Jeetega... Toh Jiyegaa has seen a further dip after its first week. On day 8, the sports action movie minted Rs 0.12 crore, as per a Sacnilk report. So far, the Aditya Datt directorial has collected Rs 12.57 crore at the domestic box office. Crakk features Vidyut Jammwal in the role of Siddharth Dixit aka Siddhu, Arjun Rampal as Dev, Nora Fatehi as Alia, and Amy Jackson plays Patricia Novak. Additionally, the movie also features Ankit Mohan, Jamie Lever, Bijay Anand and Rajendra Shisatkar in important roles. Released on February 23, Crakk has been jointly produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed.

On Sunday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) regarding the first-week box office collection of Crakk. The film critic mentioned, “Despite action genre being the flavour of the season, #Crakk finds limited takers in Week 1… Fri 4.11 cr, Sat 2.32 cr, Sun 2.31 cr, Mon 1.13 cr, Tue 1.01 cr, Wed 88 lacs, Thu 75 lacs. Total: ₹ 12.51 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice Note: Day-wise numbers have been revised *marginally*, since some smaller centres reported later.”

Note: Day-wise numbers have been revised…

While writing an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Crakk 1 out of 5 stars. He mentioned, “Crakk is everything that it is cracked up to be - an extreme sports action movie replete with stunts and swerves that spring from a stunted imagination. All that the shallow genre exercise manages to deliver is extreme ennui. Written and directed by Aditya Datt, who helmed action star Vidyut Jammwal's third Commando film, Crakk is marred by terrible acting, disorienting editing, a strident background score and overwrought sound design.”

“The only technician who has a field day is director of photography Mark Hamilton. His camera has to keep up with the action choreographer who responds to a directorial rhythm that has room at all for silences and blank spaces,” Saibal Chatterjee added.