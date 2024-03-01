Crakk Box Office Collection Day 7: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Shows No Progress

Poster of Crakk (courtesy: mevidyutjammwal)

The one-week report card of Crakk: Jeetega... Toh Jiyegaa is finally here. The Aditya Datt directorial, on Thursday, witnessed a dip at the box office. As per a Sacnilk report, on day 7, the action film minted Rs 0.80 crore. So far, Crakk has earned Rs 12.35 crore, the report added. The film, revolving around the story of a man from the slums of Mumbai entering the world of extreme underground sports, features Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal, and Amy Jackson. Released on February 23, Crakk has been jointly produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed.

On Wednesday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the day 5 box office collection of Crakk. The film critic wrote, “#Crakk Fri 4.11 cr, Sat 2.30 cr, Sun 2.40 cr, Mon 1.10 cr, Tue 1 cr. Total: ₹ 10.91 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

He continued, “#Mumbai [₹ 2.56 cr+] and #DelhiUP [₹ 2.36 cr+] circuits are key contributors [note: 5-day total].”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Crakk 1 out of 5 stars and said, “Crakk is absolutely unapologetic about what it is foisting upon us. It adds up to pure baloney delivered with a face as straight as Jammwal's when he is running from the dogs, driving a remote-controlled go-kart through a desert landscape to catch a speeding truck or waiting for a ticking bomb on his elbow to explode.”

“No matter what he battles through, there isn't ever a crease on the hero's visage nor is there ever a hair out of place. The film hurtles along merrily on the man's back, completely oblivious of the flagrant liberties that it takes with narrative logic,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Crakk also stars Ankit Mohan, Jamie Lever, Bijay Anand, and Rajendra Shisatkar in pivotal roles.