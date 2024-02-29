Crakk Box Office Collection Day 6: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Sees Massive Drop

Poster of Crakk (courtesy: mevidyutjammwal)

Vidyut Jamwal's Crakk: Jeetega... Toh Jiyegaa witnessed a significant decline in its box office collection on its first Wednesday in theatres. The film, released on February 23, has minted Rs 0.8 crore on day 6 at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. This is after the action film amassed Rs 4 crore on its opening day. After six days in theatres, Crakk's total business now stands at Rs 11.5 crore. The Aditya Datt directorial also features Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, Ankit Mohan, Jamie Lever, Bijay Anand, and Rajendra Shisatkar in key roles. Crakk marks Vidyut's second collaboration with Aditya, as the actor-director duo has earlier worked in the 2019 film Commando 3. Apart from headlining the film, Vidyut Jamwal has also jointly produced the actioner along with Abbas Sayyed.

Ahead of Crakk's release, when Vidyut Jammwal shared the title track of the film, the stunts in the video caught the eye of fans. While many have praised the actor, others also pointed out that the stunts are incredibly dangerous. Some fans were worried that the video may encourage others to try and emulate the moves. Any disclaimer advising people not to try such stunts is also missing from the caption.

One fan wrote, “Sir, I respect you most as a martial artist in the world but sir you need to stop these stunts. It can be harmful for this generation… teens can do this… I want to request sir.” “You will be very criticised for this if you are showing something like this in theatre what small kids will learn from you very disappointed sir..." another fan pointed out.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Crakk 1 out of 5 stars. Talking about the film, he wrote, “Crakk is everything that it is cracked up to be - an extreme sports action movie replete with stunts and swerves that spring from a stunted imagination. All that the shallow genre exercise manages to deliver is extreme ennui. Written and directed by Aditya Datt, who helmed action star Vidyut Jammwal's third Commando film, Crakk is marred by terrible acting, disorienting editing, a strident background score and overwrought sound design.”

“The only technician who has a field day is director of photography Mark Hamilton. His camera has to keep up with the action choreographer who responds to a directorial rhythm that has room at all for silences and blank spaces,” Saibal Chatterjee added.