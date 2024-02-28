Crakk Box Office Collection Day 5: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Continues To Dip On First Tuesday

Poster of Crakk (courtesy: mevidyutjammwal)

Vidyut Jammwal's latest action offering, Crakk, has managed to cross the Rs 10 crore milestone at the domestic box office. This is after the film managed to make Rs 1 crore on the first Tuesday, as per Sacnilk. On the first Monday too, Crakk earned ₹1 crore. During the first week, Crakk – which follows a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports – minted ₹8.80 crore at the domestic box office. Vidyut Jammwal, who headlines the film, has also jointly produced the project with Abbas Sayyed. The film also features Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson, Ankit Mohan, Jamie Lever, Bijay Anand, and Rajendra Shisatkar in important roles.

Crakk did its best business on the day of its release, earning Rs 4.25 crore. At the end of the first weekend, film critic Taran Adarsh said about the film's performance: “#Crakk fails to repeat its Day 1 performance on the remaining two days of the weekend… While the audience feedback is mixed, the non-performance on Sat and Sun seals its fate… Fri 4.11 cr, Sat 2.30 cr [updated], Sun 2.40 cr. Total: ₹ 8.81 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Reviewing the film, NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee said: “[Crakk] rides on, and sinks with, a screenplay that is all over the place although the film itself does not travel beyond a Mumbai shantytown and sundry locations in Poland, where the protagonist squares off against the bad guy, a man who, like the film that he is in, overreaches and makes no lasting impression…Of course, there is little that is funny in Crakk. It wants to be the ultimate Bollywood extreme sports drama, but its creative resources fall way, way short of its grand ambitions. So, what we have is an egregious and exhausting movie without a shred that could be construed as an attempt at making amends for its complete lack of control.”

Crakk has been directed by Aditya Datt. Aditya Datt has previously directed projects like Table No. 21, Commando 3 and Aashiq Banaya Aapne, among others.