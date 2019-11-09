Bala Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Has 'Excellent' Opening Day With Rs 10.15 Crore

Bala Box Office Collection: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Yami on a poster (courtesy: taranadarsh)

Ayushmann Khurrana's new film Bala has recorded an "excellent" opening day collection, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Bala, which opened in theatres on Friday, has raked in as much as Rs 10.15 on Day 1 and Mr Adarsh said in his tweet, the numbers are a result of positive responses from early goers and Ayushmann's huge fan-following. "Bala has an excellent Day 1... Strong word of mouth plus brand Ayushmann are key contributors... Expect biz to grow further on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 10.15 cr. India biz," Mr Adarsh tweeted. Bala, which is made on the interesting theme of receding hairline and is the story of a fan dealing with premature balding, also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam.

In his box office progress report for Bala, Mr Adarsh also added details of first-day collections of Ayushmann's previous releases with these words "Ayushmann Khurrana versus Ayushmann Khurrana." Bala tops the list with Dream Girl following at close heels with Rs 10.5 crore. Badhaai Ho and Article 15 feature next on the list.

Take a look at Mr Adarsh's evaluation of Bala's box office report:

Ahead of its release, Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala has been in the midst of a controversy after being accused of plagiarism by several filmmakers. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala opened to positive reviews on Friday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Bala is undoubtedly Ayushmann Khurrana's film. But Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam play second fiddle with such aplomb that they are never put in the shade."

