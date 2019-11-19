Bala Box Office Collection Day 11: Ayushmann Khurrana's Film Is Slow And Steady With Rs 92 Crore

Bala Box Office: A poster of the film (courtesy taranadarsh)

Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala, currently in its second week, continues to deliver a successful box office run. Bala has completed 11 days in theatres and has raked in an impressive amount of Rs 92.99 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In doing so, Bala has moved closer to the Rs 100 crore bounty. On its second week, Bala made a score of Rs 3.76 crore on Friday, Rs 6.73 crore on Saturday, Rs 8.01 crore on Sunday and Rs 2.25 crore on Monday. Here's what Mr Adarsh tweeted about Bala's box office performance: "Bala inches closer to the century mark... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr. Total: Rs 92.99 cr. #India biz."

#Bala inches closer to the century mark... [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr. Total: Rs 92.99 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 19, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana, currently basking in the glory of Bala's success, recently told news agency IANS: "They say you learn a lot through your successes and this current phase has told me that I should always push the content envelope and pick and back edgy stories because somehow my brand of cinema has become synonymous with something that's a little left of centre."

Ayushmann, who has given blockbuster hits like AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho and Dream Girl in the recent past, added: "It feels amazing that my films are being loved by audiences across the country. I believe this box office run is a responsibility given to me to do better work and provide better entertainment to the people of my country."

Bala was joined by two more releases last Friday.Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh and Motichoor Chaknachoor, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty. Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh made over Rs 28 crore so far.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala is a hilarious take on the issue of premature balding with Ayushmann playing the protagonist. Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam are Ayushmann's co-stars in the movie.

