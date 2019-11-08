On Bala Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's To-Do List - Writing And Directing

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this picture. (Image courtesy: ayushmannk)

Ayushmann Khurrana, basking in the success of five back-to-back hits and new release Bala, said that he now wants to write and direct a movie, reported news agency IANS. Speaking on Zoom TV show By Invite Only, Ayushmann said: "I want to write a book of poetry, want to write a script, want to direct and produce someday." Ayushmann, who recently won the Best Actor National Film Award for his role in AndhaDhun, talked about winning the coveted award and said, "It is a bit too much to handle... You start feeling a little matured about it."

Speaking about his career on the show, Ayushmann added, "I have built my entire career on lack or attack of vanity. But realism really attracts me. We have seen manicured perfect heroes over the years... It's quite an aspiration for the common man. But the common man cannot become like them, so to give them the confidence they need, someone has to glorify their imperfections. And I think my films would lead them to that mind space."

Ayushmann Khurrana, who debuted in Vicky Donor in 2012, is currently seen in Bala which released today. Ayushmann plays the role of a prematurely balding man in the movie, which opened to fabulous reviews. "I think I am living my dream. I always wanted to be an actor, a singer. God has really been kind and I am really fortunate to be at the right place at the right time," said Ayushmann.

On the show, Ayushmann was asked about the weirdest rumour he has heard about himself, to which he replied: "The weirdest rumour that I heard about myself is that I died skiing in Switzerland."

Before Bala, Ayushmann was seen in Dream Girl, which performed quite well at the box office. Earlier this year, Ayushmann was seen in Article 15, which was very different from any role he has ever played.

Ayushmann Khurrana's will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar-directed Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan.

