Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 18: Akshay Kumar's Film 'Remains Steady' Despite Saaho

Mission Mangal box office collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights So far, the total India business of Mission Mangal is Rs 187.20 crore Mission Mangal also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha Saaho collected Rs 79.08 crore over the opening weekend

Mission Mangal's box office progress 'remained steady' despite the raging box office success of new film Saaho, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He also added that Mission Mangal will soon cross the lifetime business of Akshay and Rajinikanth's 2.0 (in Hindi) to become Akshay's highest earning film till date. On Monday, Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Mission Mangal remains steady, despite Saaho juggernaut... All set to cross lifetime business of 2.0 and emerge Akshay Kumar's highest grossing film... Total India business so far is Rs 187.20 crore." Mission Mangal features Akshay Kumar along with Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen.

Here's the updated box office report of Mission Mangal:

#MissionMangal remains steady, despite #Saaho juggernaut... All set to cross *lifetime biz* of #2Point0 and emerge #AkshayKumar's highest grossing film... [Week 3] Fri 2.20 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 3.64 cr. Total: 187.20 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2019

In addition, Taran Adarsh also shared a break-up of the film's collection week-wise and its benchmarks:

#MissionMangal biz at a glance...

Week 1: 128.16 cr [8 days]

Week 2: 49.95 cr

Weekend 3: 9.09 cr

Total: 187.20 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER.#MissionMangal benchmarks...

Crossed 50 cr: Day 3

100 cr: Day 5

150 cr: Day 11

175 cr: Day 14

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, is making crores after crores at the ticket window. The first weekend total of Saaho (in Hindi) is Rs 79.08 crore. "Saaho sets the box office on fire... Shows big gains on day 3... Packs a phenomenal total in its opening weekend... North and east India are exceptional, other circuits fantastic too... Total India business of the Hindi version so far is Rs 79.08 crore," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

#Saaho sets the BO on... Shows big gains on Day 3... Packs a phenomenal total in its opening weekend... North and East India are exceptional, other circuits fantastic too... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr. Total: 79.08 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 2, 2019

Saaho is doing well at the box office despite poor reviews. However, Mission Mangal, directed by Jagan Shakti, opened to lukewarm reviews on Independence Day. Mission Mangal is based on the story of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India's first interplanetary expedition.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.