Mission Mangal Box Office Collection 15: Akshay Kumar's Film Is A 'Super Hit' At Over Rs 178 Crore

Mission Mangal opened to largely positive reviews from film critics

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 30, 2019 16:58 IST
Akshay Kumar in a still from Mission Mangal. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The film collected Rs 3.05 crore on Thursday
  2. The film clashed with Batla House at the box office
  3. Mission Mangal released on Independence Day

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal is ruling the box office. The film has earned Rs 178.11 crore within two weeks of its release, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his latest tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film is likely to emerge as Akshay Kumar's highest-grossing film. As of now the sci-fi 2.0 ranks first on the list. The film was equally adept at performing well even on weekdays. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Mission Mangal inches closer to lifetime biz of 2.0 and emerge Akshay Kumar's highest grossing film (Week 2) Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 3.87 cr, Tue 3.43 cr, Wed 3.15 cr, Thu 3.05 cr. Total: Rs 178.11 cr. India biz."

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh shared the per-week box office report collection of the film. The film garnered Rs 128.16 crore within the first week of the release and Rs 49.95 crore within the second week. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh described the film as a "super-hit." He also stated that the film collected Rs 50 crore within 3 days of its release and Rs 100 crore within 5 days of its release.

Mission Mangal also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. The film showcases the story of the launch of India's first satellite to Mars. The film clashed with John Abraham's Batla House at the box office and it emerged as a clear winner. Both the films opened in theaters on Independence Day.



Mission Mangal Box Office Collectionmission mangal box officeakshay kumar mission mangal

