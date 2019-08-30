Mission Mangal Box Office Collection 15: Akshay Kumar's Film Is A 'Super Hit' At Over Rs 178 Crore

Akshay Kumar in a still from Mission Mangal. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal is ruling the box office. The film has earned Rs 178.11 crore within two weeks of its release, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In his latest tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film is likely to emerge as Akshay Kumar's highest-grossing film. As of now the sci-fi 2.0 ranks first on the list. The film was equally adept at performing well even on weekdays. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Mission Mangal inches closer to lifetime biz of 2.0 and emerge Akshay Kumar's highest grossing film (Week 2) Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 3.87 cr, Tue 3.43 cr, Wed 3.15 cr, Thu 3.05 cr. Total: Rs 178.11 cr. India biz."

#MissionMangal inches closer to lifetime biz of #2Point0 and emerge Akshay Kumar's highest grossing film... [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 3.87 cr, Tue 3.43 cr, Wed 3.15 cr, Thu 3.05 cr. Total: 178.11 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 30, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh shared the per-week box office report collection of the film. The film garnered Rs 128.16 crore within the first week of the release and Rs 49.95 crore within the second week. In his tweet, Taran Adarsh described the film as a "super-hit." He also stated that the film collected Rs 50 crore within 3 days of its release and Rs 100 crore within 5 days of its release.

#MissionMangal biz at a glance...

Week 1: 128.16 cr [8 days]

Week 2: 49.95 cr

Total: 178.11 cr

India biz.

SUPER-HIT.#MissionMangal benchmarks...

Crossed 50 cr: Day 3

100 cr: Day 5

150 cr: Day 11

175 cr: Day 14

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 30, 2019

Mission Mangal also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles. The film showcases the story of the launch of India's first satellite to Mars. The film clashed with John Abraham's Batla House at the box office and it emerged as a clear winner. Both the films opened in theaters on Independence Day.

