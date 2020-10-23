'Miss You': Preity Zinta, Quarantined In Dubai, Shares A Loved Up Pic With Husband Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: realpz )

Preity Zinta, who is currently quarantining in Dubai, is missing her husband Gene Goodenough a lot. The actress, who is the co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab, flew to Dubai a couple of days ago to attend the Indian Premier League 2020. In her latest post, Preity Zinta shared a loved up picture of herself and husband Gene Goodenough and wrote about the "carefree days" when they "roamed around as free birds." The photo features the actress giving her husband a peck on his cheek. "Missing those carefree days when pandemics were in history books and we took our life, safety and health for granted and roamed around as free birds. Bring back those days.... #Postcovidbliss #Patipatmeshwar #Missya #Ting," she captioned her post.

Preity Zinta has been travelling back and forth between Dubai and Los Angeles, where she lives with her husband, since last month for the IPL. Recently, when she got home, she posted a photo with Gene Goodenough and captioned it perfectly. "Out of the team Bio Bubble, into the Love Bubble. Happy to be back home even if it's for a short while," she wrote.

Remember the actress' post which she dedicated to her husband last month? "Miss being outdoors and miss my better half,' she wrote in the caption. Take a look:

In terms of work, Preity Zinta has featured in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Veer-Zaara, Kya Kehna, Sangharsh and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. She was last seen in 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.