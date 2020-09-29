Preity Zinta Moves Out Of The Bio Bubble And Into The 'Love Bubble' With Husband Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta shared this photo (courtesy realpz)

Highlights Preity Zinta was in Dubai for the ongoing IPL

She recently flew back home to LA

"Out of the team Bio Bubble, into the Love Bubble," wrote Preity

Actress Preity Zinta, who is the co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab, was in Dubai for the Indian Premier League but looks like she flew back home just "for a short while." The 45-year-old actress checked into Instagram along with a selfie with husband Gene Goodenough and wrote: "Out of the team Bio Bubble, into the Love Bubble. Happy to be back home even if it's for a short while." When in Dubai, Preity had to adhere to the rules of the Bio Bubble. The Bio Bubble which is a secure environment, restricted to a certain parameter, and cut-off from the outside world, to ensure safety for the IPL players, staff and crew members in the times of COVID-19.

Take a look at Preity Zinta's post here:

Preity Zinta travelled to Dubai earlier this month and was quarantined at a hotel for a week. During her quarantine period, she often posted about missing her husband and her pet dog. "Miss being outdoors and miss my better half," she wrote on her Day 3 of quarantine. For her pet, she wrote: "Quarantine would have been so much fun with Bruno around."

Preity Zinta also recently wrote about how the hot weather of Dubai is making her dream of ski vacations. "This crazy heat is making me miss my ski trips. Cannot wait for winter," she captioned one of her throwback memories.

Preity Zinta's IPL team Kings XI Punjab is scheduled to play a match against Mumbai Indians on October 1. Kings XI Punjab has lost two of the three IPL matches played so far.