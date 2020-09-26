Preity Zinta, In Dubai For IPL, Is Dreaming Of A Ski Vacation. Guess Why

Preity Zinta shared this photo (courtesy realpz)

Highlights Preity Zinta shared a throwback pic on Instagram

"Cannot wait for winter," she wrote

Preity lives in Los Angeles but is currently in Dubai

Actress Preity Zinta, who is the co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab, is currently in Dubai for the Indian Premier League, but is dreaming of a ski vacation. Any guesses why? The 45-year-old actress is finding it little difficult to deal with the weather situation in Dubai and wants winter to arrive already or make a trip to somewhere with sub-zero temperature. Preity started reliving her skiing days in her mind and one such memory found its way to Instagram. "This crazy heat is making me miss my ski trips. Cannot wait for winter," Preity captioned her throwback photo.

Preity Zinta shared this update from an empty stadium in Dubai: "Feels so strange to watch the match in an empty stadium. Especially when it's our Home Game. I miss our stadium at Mohali and the crowd there but I know that all our fans are watching, so not complaining."

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab played their first IPL match on September 20 but lost against Delhi Capitals. In their second IPl match, Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs. Here's how Preity cheered for the team:

Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles with husband Gene Goodenough, landed in Dubai last month, after which she was quarantined in her hotel room. Preity shared regular updates about her quarantine routines on Instagram. Her quarantine period ended just in time for the IPL to start but she has to abide by the rules of the bio-bubble, which is the new norm for this year's IPL.