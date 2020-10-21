Preity Zinta Shares Video Of COVID-19 Test; "Not The Right Way," Say Her Instafam

On Tuesday, Preity Zinta posted one in which a medical staff member can be seen taking a nasal swab

Preity Zinta in a still from her video (courtesy realpz)

Highlights

  • "I think this is my 20th Covid test," Preity said in the video
  • "I have become the Covid test queen," she added
  • Preity Zinta is currently in Dubai for the IPL
New Delhi:

Actress Preity Zinta, who is the co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab, is in Dubai for the Indian Premier League. Preity is adhering to the rules of the bio bubble set up to ensure a safe environment for everyone who is part of the IPL. In doing so, she often shares glimpses of the regular COVID-19 tests she has to undertake every few days. On Tuesday, she posted one in which a medical staff member can be seen taking a nasal swab with Preity saying: "She is amazing. She's the best person to get the Covid test done with." Preity's video prompted many of her Instafam to say that: "Yours was so easy... I have taken five and they push the swab right inside further into your nose" - this is what celebrity fitness trainer Deannne Pandey wrote. "She didn't do it the right way," commented a user while another added: "To be honest, that wasn't a good technique."

In the video, Preity can be heard saying: "I think this is my 20th Covid test. I have become the Covid test queen." Preity Zinta explained how it is like to be living inside a bio bubble. The Bio Bubble which is a secure environment, restricted to a certain parameter, and cut-off from the outside world, to ensure safety for the IPL players, staff and crew members in the times of COVID-19.

In between Kings XI Punjab's IPL matches, Preity made a quick trip back home to Los Angeles and touched back in Dubai a week ago. During her one-week quarantine period, Preity attended online yoga classes and hit the gym for an endorphin rush.

Preity Zinta's IPL team Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in yesterday's match. Kings XI Punjab's next match is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 24.

