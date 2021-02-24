'Miss You': Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor Share Emotional Posts On Mom Sridevi's Death Anniversary

A throwback photo of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. (Image courtesy: khushi05k)

On Sridevi's death anniversary today, actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor remembered their mother in emotional posts on Instagram. Sridevi, a renowned actress who featured in several hits like Chandni, Mr India, Judaai, Khuda Gawah, Nagina and Sadma, died on February 24, 2018 in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding. She was 54. Janhvi Kapoor shared a handwritten note for her mom on social media and captioned it: "Miss you." The note read: "I love you, my labbu. You are the best baby in the world." Khushi posted a throwback photo of parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor and wrote: "I love you."

Here's how Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor remembered their mom Sridevi on her death anniversary:

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor married in 1996. The couple welcomed Janhvi on March 6 in 1997. Janhvi made her debut in Bollywood with 2018's Dhadak. Khushi Kapoor was born in November, 2000.

Sridevi was among the top actress of Bollywood in the Seventies, Eighties and the Nineties. She also starred in several Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam films such as 16 Vayathinile, Thulavarsham, Vetagadu, Vazhvey Maayam, Moondram Pirai, Aakhari Poratam, Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari and Kshana Kshanam.

Sridevi delivered powerful performances in Hindi films like Mawaali, Tohfa, Naya Kadam, Masterji, Karma, Nazrana, Mr. India, ChaalBaaz, Lamhe, Laadla and Chandni.

On Sridevi's birth anniversary last year, Janhvi Kapoor shared this heartwarming black and white photograph:

She was last seen in MOM, her 300th film, for which she was awarded Best Actress National Award posthumously. She was honoured with the Padma Shri award, India's fourth highest civilian award, in 2013.