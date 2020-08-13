On Sridevi's Birth Anniversary, Daughter Janhvi Kapoor Shares A Priceless Memory

A file photograph of Janhvi Kapoor with Sridevi. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor doesn't need an occasion to remember her late mother Sridevi. The Dhadak actress, who frequently posts pictures of her mother on her Instagram, shared a million-dollar photograph of herself with Sridevi on her profile to mark the Mr India actress' 56th birth anniversary. Janhvi's post is a throwback picture of the mother-daughter duo posing together. Janhvi summed up the entire essence of the picture in these four words: "I love you, Mamma." Sridevi, who was often addressed as Bollywood's "first female superstar," died in Dubai in 2018, where she attended a family wedding. The actress' last film was MOM (2017), which was also backed by her husband Boney Kapoor, for which she was posthumously awarded the National Film Award for the Best Actress in 2018.

Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughters, while Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with first wife Mona Shourie, who died in 2012. Sridevi acted in 300 films in a career spanning over 5 decades. Her last onscreen appearance was in the 2018 film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The segment featuring Sridevi was shot before her death.

Janhvi Kapoor recently starred in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which released on streaming platform Netflix on August 12. The film opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. Janhvi Kapoor stepped into Bollywood with Dhadak. She was also a part of Netflix's Ghost Stories. The actress' line-up of film includes Karan Johar's period drama Takht, horror comedy Roohi Afza, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.