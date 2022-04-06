Mira Rajput's ROFL 'Revenge' On Shahid Kapoor (And Yes, Please Give Him An Oscar)

Mira shared a video of Shahid (Courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the quirkiest couples. Recently, Mira shared a video of Shahid, in which, he is acting and this was his wife's "revenge". In the video, Shahid can be heard saying, "All those insults, they hurt me deep inside but I said no Apna Time Aayega" in Ranveer Singh's style and "Aaj Khush Toh Bahut Hogi Tum" to Mira in Amitabh Bachchan's style. Sharing a video, Mira Rajput wrote, "Honey, revenge with a side of sweet #served. What I have to deal with before every release #tock. Award for best lighting goes to #notme." Across the video, Mira wrote, "Isko Oscar pakda do koi (someone give him an Oscar)." Shahid Kapoor is waiting for the release of his movie Jersey, which will release on April 14. Wondering why Mira took "revenge"? Well, Mira and Shahid share candid and unfiltered videos and photos of each other and this time, it was Mrs Kapoor's turn.

Shahid Kapoor's mother Neliima Azeem also commented on the video and wrote, "Love you, golden boy. mine."

Mira Rajput also shared a photo of herself on Instagram Stories and shared that Shahid Kapoor has more shoes than her. In the photo, Mira showed her OOTD (Outfit of the day) and one can also see a line of Shahid's shoes. Across the photo, Mira wrote, "Shahid has way too many shoes."

Later, Mira Rajput showed a photo of her heels and wrote, "But I also love mine."

Mira Rajput is also a fitness enthusiast and a few days back while promoting a brand, she had shared a video, in which, she was seen smashing a ball on the wall. She had captioned the video as "Smashing those Monday blues." Seeing the video, Shahid Kapoor had commented, "Were you imagining my face instead of the wall?" To this, Mira had replied, "@shahidkapoor nahhhhh you know I love your face."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. The film is the official Hindi remake of the South's film with the same name. He also has an untitled film with Raashi Khanna.