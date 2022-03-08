Women's Day 2022: The Star Of Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Posts Is His Mother Neliima Azeem

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor with mother Neliima Azeem(courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Highlights Shahid Kapoor dedicated Women's Day post to mother and wife

Mira Rajput called Neliima "Pillar of strength"

Shahid Kapoor to be next seen in Jersey

New Delhi:Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are celebrating International Women's Day 2022 today, and the couple recently shared a post on their respective Instagram handles to wish their mothers. The Kabir Singh actor has often shared his love for his mother, Neliima Azeem and wife, Mira, on Instagram. So, on the special occasion, the actor dedicated a post and wrote a long note, expressing their importance in his life. He shared an old image wherein Neliima and Mira are sitting in the garden.

Sharing the post, Shahid captioned it as, "These 2 are enough for me to know how much of me and my life is guided, supported and dedicated to and by women. And to see them every day doing their thing is a thing of beauty in itself. Here's to every woman. Not just today but every day. You all make this world a much better place. Despite us (ghost emoticon)".

Here have a look:

Calling mother-in-law Neliima "Pillar of strength," Mira Rajput also shared the post on her Instagram stories and wrote a heartfelt note. In the picture, Neliima wore a grey outfit and accessorised her look with beautiful earrings while Mira, on the other hand, is dressed in a brown printed outfit. She rested her head against Neliima as she flashed her million-dollar smile. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy Women's day to my pillar of strength..You get me Neliima Azeem Love you".

Here have a look:

Not just this, Mira also dedicated a post to her mother, Bela Rajput and sisters. She captioned the post as, "The journey from girl to woman is defined by the women that hold you up and the men that stand by your side. Happy Women's Day to everyone, because Women make the world work! #happywomensday."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be next seen in Jersey, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 14.