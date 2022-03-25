'Get Married To The Couch Now': Mira Rajput's Reply To Shahid Kapoor's Post

Shahid Kapoor with Mira. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles but the actor's latest Instagram is just too cute. Shahid Kapoor shared a video from his car, in which Mira Rajput can be seen busy on her phone. Shahid Kapoor, adding a dose of humour to caption, wrote this for Mira: "Married to the phone." Mira Rajput, who initially had no clue that the video was being recorded, smiled at the camera once she realised thatShahid was focusing on her. Mira, in the comments section, dropped a cheeky caption that read, "Get married to the couch now."

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's post here:

We simply love it when Shahid and Mira feature on each other's Instagram profiles. They love to share mushy pictures with adorable captions. Here are some of the adorable posts shared by the couple:

Shahid married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, is a star of critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk. His last film was the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani.

The actor will next be seen in Jersey, in which he plays the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it stars Nani in the lead role. It received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and the National Film Award for Best Editing.