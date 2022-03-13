'It's Dilli Meri Jaan': Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Reminisce Her Hometown

Mira Rajput Kapoor at the streets of Mumbai. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Kapoor rarely fails to update us about her life with her candid posts, and we love her for that. From sharing fun banters with husband and actor Shahid Kapoor to writing about her life and friends unabashedly, Mira has won our hearts many times. Now, she's rooting for her hometown, Delhi, even as she is walking on the streets of Mumbai. While visiting Mumbai's Kala Ghoda, Mira was reminded of Khan Market in Delhi because of the similarity of the streets, boutiques and shops in both these places. Mira shared a photo of herself from Kala Ghoda and let out her feelings in the caption.

She wrote, “Went to town. Delhi Girl ln Mumbai. Kala Ghoda reminds me so much of Khan Market in Delhi; winding streets, quirky boutiques, some over-hyped eateries and parking attendants waiting to give you the receipt before you've even left.”

Mira added, “It's a trek for me, but going to town reminds me so much of Delhi. For me, it's Dilli meri jaan.”

That surely won our hearts.

Take a look at Mira Kapoor's post:

It's not just her travel diaries that Mira Kapoor gushes about. She also tells us about her food adventures, her sartorial choices and makeovers. Here's one of her recent posts where she flaunts her new haircut and how. Well, there's enough reason for her to be happy about it. Because she couldn't remember when was the last time she had a haircut. Mira posted a video and wrote, “New haircut. Changed it up after... don't even know how long. What do you think?”

Mira Kapoor also gave us glimpses of Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapur's wedding. Here's a photo of the celebrity couple from the celebrations.

Mira Kapoor also made headlines with her birthday wish for Shahid Kapoor. She posted Shahid's photo along with a postcard of both of them. The caption read, “Happy Birthday life. May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, the best husband, best sage... I love you. Mine forever. Birthday bumps.”

Mira Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. Don't you think so?