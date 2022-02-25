'Best Dad, Best Friend, Best Husband': Mira's Birthday Wish For Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor (Courtesy: mira.kapoor)

It's Shahid Kapoor's birthday today and he is being showered with love and praise. Shahid is married to Mira Rajput and she has wished him in the sweetest way. Mira shared two candid photos of Shahid and a photo of him with her and wrote a birthday wish. Sharing the photos, Mira wrote, "Happy Birthday life. May you get the best of everything because you are the best. Best dad, best friend, best husband, best sage... I love you. #mineforever #birthdaybumps." Shahid Kapoor got married to Mira Rajput in 2015 and they are now parents to two kids.

Check out Mira Rajput's birthday wish for Shahid Kapoor:

Earlier today, Shahid Kapoor, along with his family, was seen entering a restaurant in Mumbai to celebrate his birthday. Mira Rajput was clicked in a summer dress and was carrying son Zain Kapoor in her arms.

Shahid Kapoor opted for a white and beige combo for his birthday and looked dapper:

Shahid's brother and actor Ishaan Khatter entered the restaurant on a bike and his biker look left everyone impressed:

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are all about social media PDA. A day after Valentine's Day, Mira shared a photo of Shahid and captioned it as "I love you. "Last bite for a handsome husband" My love for food got me the love of my life you think? #howdidigetsolucky."

Shahid Kapoor had wished Mira Rajput on Valentine's day with a mushy note. His note had read, "Happy valentines guys. Happy Monday with the love of my life."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is waiting for the release of Jersey, also starring Mrunal Thakur.