Mira Rajput 'Sneakily' Pose For The Camera. Here's Why

Mira Rajput is a fashionista and her new photo is proof. She shared a photo online and explained that she dressed up from top to toe after ages. Mira has styled a black and white one-shoulder dress and has kept the makeup simple. She added a pop of colour and went for yellow heels. Sharing the photo, Mira wrote, "Had to get dressed top to toe after ages (I think I've hacked the waist-up zoom game). Pulled out a dress I last wore on my anniversary a couple of years back; the pre-covid era. Now all I could think of was how quickly can I click a picture while my mask is off! (It's still sneakily there) Fortunately I've re-learnt how to walk in heels and I love anything yellow." Mira Rajput is wearing a dress from the shelves of fashion brand Jonathan Simkhai and her shoes are from Gianvito Rossi.

During the lockdown, everyone was inside their house to stay protected from the coronavirus and now, they are slowly coming out and are learning about the new normal.

Check out the new photo of Mira Rajput:

Mira Rajput got married to Shahid Kapoor in 2015 and they have two kids. Mira has established herself as a social media influencer and in January, she also launched her own YouTube channel. Through her channel, Mira shares details about her personal and professional life, her beauty regime, hacks, and tips.

While Mira Rajput is busy with her YouTube channel, Shahid Kapoor is waiting for the release of Jersey. The film was slated to release in December 2021, but the date was postponed and now, it will release in April.