Mira Rajput's Instagram Stories Are All About Being A Mom-To-Be. Here's A New One

Mom-to-be Mira Rajput appeared to have partied recently, during when she quickly sliced out time to enlighten her Instafam about the many side-effects of being an expecting mother. In the wee hours of Friday, we spotted a note arriving on Mira Rajput's Instagram story, in which she's detailed her immediate account of being a mom-to-be. "You know when you feel like you have butterflies in your stomach... Now, think of two hands and two feet in there. With hiccups. At 2am. Party," read a part of her post and this is how she rounded it off: "Hoping for a good night's sleep." Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are parents to baby daughter Misha and are expecting their second baby.Read Mira's Instagram story here:Earlier, Mira had written about the maternity wardrobe woes of a mom-to-be on her Instagram story. "That weird phase when your jeans don't fit but maternity jeans are too big," is what she had written. See her story here:Maternity wardrobe woes or not, Mira Rajput never fails to step out in style. Our favourite picks from her mom-to-be wardrobe include a denim shift dress and a summery white top.Mira recently featured in a loved-up photo on Shahid's Instagram, the caption of which appeared to speak volumes. Meanwhile, Mira thinks that baby Misha, who will celebrate her second birthday in August this year, is "growing up too fast." Shahid Kapoor announced Mira's second pregnancy with an adorable post featuring Misha in April this year. Shahid and Mira married in July 2015 and Misha was born in August the following year. Shahid is reported to not have managed time for a babymoon for Mira but he's definitely sliced out time from his busy work schedule to spend more time with Mira and Misha.