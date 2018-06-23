Mira Rajput's Instagram Stories Are All About Being A Mom-To-Be. Here's A New One

In the wee hours of Friday, we spotted a note arriving on Mira's Instagram story, in which she's detailed her immediate account of being a mom-to-be

June 23, 2018
Mira Rajput is expecting her second baby (courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Mira Rajput is pregnant with her second baby
  2. Mira often posts Instagram stories about being pregnant
  3. In the new one, she hoped about getting "good sleep"
Mom-to-be Mira Rajput appeared to have partied recently, during when she quickly sliced out time to enlighten her Instafam about the many side-effects of being an expecting mother. In the wee hours of Friday, we spotted a note arriving on Mira Rajput's Instagram story, in which she's detailed her immediate account of being a mom-to-be. "You know when you feel like you have butterflies in your stomach... Now, think of two hands and two feet in there. With hiccups. At 2am. Party," read a part of her post and this is how she rounded it off: "Hoping for a good night's sleep." Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are parents to baby daughter Misha and are expecting their second baby.

Read Mira's Instagram story here:
 
mira rajput instagram

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story (courtesy Instagram)



Earlier, Mira had written about the maternity wardrobe woes of a mom-to-be on her Instagram story. "That weird phase when your jeans don't fit but maternity jeans are too big," is what she had written. See her story here:
 
mira rajput instagram

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story (courtesy Instagram)



Maternity wardrobe woes or not, Mira Rajput never fails to step out in style. Our favourite picks from her mom-to-be wardrobe include a denim shift dress and a summery white top.
 
mira rajput ndtv
 
mira rajput ndtv


Mira recently featured in a loved-up photo on Shahid's Instagram, the caption of which appeared to speak volumes.
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on



Meanwhile, Mira thinks that baby Misha, who will celebrate her second birthday in August this year, is "growing up too fast."
 
 

Growing up too fast!

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on



Shahid Kapoor announced Mira's second pregnancy with an adorable post featuring Misha in April this year. Shahid and Mira married in July 2015 and Misha was born in August the following year. Shahid is reported to not have managed time for a babymoon for Mira but he's definitely sliced out time from his busy work schedule to spend more time with Mira and Misha.
 

Trending

mira rajputshahid kapoor

