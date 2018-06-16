Mom-To-Be Mira Rajput 'Bumps' Into Paparazzi. Then Greets Them With A Smile Mira Rajput's maternity wardrobe woes appear to have been solved as she was comfortably dressed in a white shirt and blue denims

Hello there, Mira Rajput! The star wife, who is expecting her second baby , stepped out alone on Friday evening and was spotted navigating in and around Bandra. The paparazzi love Mira Rajput and during her Bandra outing on Friday, Mira was spotted by the cameras, which then set the flashbulbs popping. Mira, who has never appeared to have been perturbed by the presence of the paps around her, walked on with ease to the car - before taking a seat inside, Mira greeted the paparazzi with a smile and bid goodbye with a wave before taking off in her car. It was indeed hard to miss her pregnancy glow and that baby bump, of course. We are sure glad to have spotted the mom-to-be but the paparazzi really missed her husband Shahid Kapoor and daughter Misha.Mira Rajput's maternity wardrobe woes appear to have been solved as she was comfortably dressed in a white shirt and blue denims, which sort of revealed her baby bump. Mira, who wore her hair in a pony, was simply accessorised with a bag and flat pumps.We love your smile, Mira Rajput!Mira Rajput trended a great deal recently after the Internet spotted a stunning selfie of the mom-to-be on the Internet. Shahid Kapoor, 37, and Mira Rajput, 24, are parents to baby girl Misha , who will celebrate her second birthday in August this year. The duo had roped in Misha to make the announcement about their second baby in the most adorable way possible.Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput married in July 2015 and Misha was born in August 26 the next year.