Trending: Mira Rajput's Denim Shift Dress Is Maternity Wardrobe Essential

Mira Rajput's pregnancy style file can give expecting mothers fashion goals. On a pleasant Monday afternoon (at least it was in Mumbai), we spotted Mira Rajput, dressed is cute denim shift dress, outside a coffee shop. In absolutely no time, Mira gained the top spot on the Monday's trends list with the latest pictures circulating all over the Internet. We missed Mira's daughter Misha, who is generally spotted with her mom. Unlike last time, Mira Rajput did not stop and pose for photos. She ignored the shutterbugs and went about her work. (Not complaining)
Highlights
- Mira Rajput ignored the paparazzi and went about her business
- Mira is married to Shahid Kapoor and this will be the couple's second chi
- Shahid Kapoor is out of town filming Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Take a look at Mira Rajput's latest pictures, which have gripped the Internet:
A few days ago, Mira Rajput was spotted shopping in Bandra. At that time she stopped and let the paparazzi take a few pictures of her.
Mira is actor Shahid Kapoor's wife and this will be the couple's second child after Misha, who was born in August 2016. Shahid and Mira married in a private ceremony in Gurgaon in 2015.
CommentsMira Rajput finds herself on the trends list often courtesy pictures she posts on Instagram (stories included). Recently, Mira shared a picture which would've made Shahid Kapoor home sick - he's filming Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttarakhand. Mira shared a photo of herself and Misha and captioned it: "Yes we miss you Shahid Kapoor but I'm loving the extra hugs all for myself!"
And it was hard to miss Mira's glow in this picture, she shared on her Instagram story:
Batti Gul Meter Chalu is directed by Shree Narayan Singh (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha) and it also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.