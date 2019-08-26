Mira Rajput's Birthday Post For Daughter Misha Is Sugar, Spice And Everything Nice

Mira Rajput shared this picture of Misha. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha celebrates her third birthday today and Mira shared an adorable picture of her daughter along with a heart-warming note to wish her on social media. Mira Rajput picked a picture from Misha's childhood album, which appears to have been taken a few weeks after Misha was born in 2016. In the picture, tiny Misha can be seen sleeping comfortably wrapped in her blanket. "I love you my sweetheart. Happiest birthday to my angel Misha. I pray for your happiness my darling. God bless you always! Thank you for being the light of our lives!" Shahid and Mira's celebrity friends also posted birthday wishes for Misha. Actress Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy birthday, Misha," while Pragya Yadav (wife of filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor) wrote, "Happy birthday my darling, Misha!! Love you my little nautanki... to the moon and back!" Mira's Instafam also showered their blessings in the comments thread.

Here's Mira Rajput's post for her daughter Misha:

Shahid Kapoor married Lady Shri Ram College alumna Mira Rajput in July 2015 and Misha was born in August 2016. Their son Zain was born in September last year.

Mira Rajput frequently shares pictures of Misha on her Instagram page, which often find a spot on the list of trends. One of her recent posts including Misha was from Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Mira shared a picture of Misha tying a rakhi to her toddler brother, who was safely bundled up in Shahid Kapoor's arms.

Here's the post:

Work-wise, Shahid Kapoor recently delivered his biggest hit Kabir Singh. He hasn't announced his next project yet.

