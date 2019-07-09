'Like Mother, Like Daughter.' The One Where Mira Rajput And Misha Wore Matching Outfits

Mira Rajput with Misha. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Highlights Mira and Misha wore matching traditional outfits Mira posted a picture on Instagram Mira's post received over 3 lakh likes on Instagram

Mira Rajput's latest Instagram post is the perfect fix to our mid-week blues. How, you ask? Well, it features Mira along with her 2-year-old daughter Misha. BTW, did we tell you that the mother-daughter duo can be seen dressed in colour-coordinated traditional outfits in the picture? Mira and Misha can be seen dressed in matching green kurtas and pink salwars paired with pink dupattas. Both Mira and Misha can be seen smiling with all their hearts in the picture and it goes without saying that the photograph is insanely cute. Mira captioned the post: "Match." The comments section was full of remarks like "cutest of all" and "Such an awesome picture. It made my day." Another Instagram user wrote: "Like mother, like daughter."

Mira's post received over 3 lakh likes on Instagram. Take a look at the post here:

This is not the first time that Mira has posted a picture in which she and Misha can be seen wearing matching outfits. A few months ago, Mira shared a super cute picture on her Instagram story, in which she and Misha could be seen twinning in striped dresses. Mira could be seen admiring her little munchkin in the picture.

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child Misha in 2016 and they became parents to a son named Zain in September last year. The couple recently celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary and to mark the occasion, Mira shared an adorable picture from her wedding day on Instagram.

ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Mira Rajput made her acting debut in a TV commercial last year while Shahid Kapoor is basking in the success of his recently-released film Kabir Singh, which has collected over Rs 239.97 crore as of now.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.