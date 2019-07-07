Mira Rajput Wishes Husband Shahid On Wedding Anniversary With An Adorable Post: 'You Make My World And Me Go Round'

Mira Rajput shared this picture on Instagram. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput's latest Instagram post for husband Shahid Kapoor will really cheer you up, especially fans of the Kabir Singh actor. Mira and Shahid celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Sunday and Mira wished him on social media in a really adorable way, which we can't get over. She made a trip down the memory lane and fished out a photo from their wedding, in which Shahid can be seen holding Mira's face affectionately. Wait, that's not it! Mira's captioned her post with a sweet note that also cannot be missed. Sharing the picture, Mira wrote: "You make my world and me go round," and accompanied her post with a heart emoji and hashtag #happy4.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in a highly guarded ceremony in Gurgaon in the year 2015. They are now parents to a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Misha and a son Zain, who will turn one in September.

But first, take a look at Mira Rajput's latest anniversary post, which received over two lakh likes in just two hours:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput frequently share pictures featuring each other on social media and on their special day, we have hand-picked the best of their loved-up pictures shared on Instagram so far. Yes, yes, you can thank us later.

Previously, in an interview with the Times Of India, Shahid Kapoor recalled his epic meeting with Mira and her dad Vikramaditya Rajput. "I was about to start shooting for Udta Punjab when I met first met Mira. I remember I went to her house for the first time and I was in the Tommy zone. So, I had a ponytail, drop-crotch track pants and weird shoes on. I recall getting out of the car in this avatar at Mira's farmhouse in Delhi. Her dad came out to welcome his son-in-law to be. He saw how I was dressed and he surely thought ' 'God what is my daughter getting married to.' He barely looked at me, then whispered 'Come inside' and went away," he told the publication.

Further, Shahid said: "I remember telling her 'I am going to colour my hair.' She is this 20-something girl coming out of Lady Shri Ram College and she was like 'What?' And when I told her I am playing a character called Tommy, she said, 'That is not the name of a guy, it is the name of a dog'," reported Times Of India.

