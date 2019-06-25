Mira Rajput's Post For Husband Shahid Kapoor Is All About 'Sunshine' And Love

Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Highlights Mira's post has over 7 lakh likes on Instagram "I got sunshine, on a cloudy day," wrote Mira Rajput Shahid is basking in the success of Kabir Singh

Mira Rajput shared an adorable video of herself along with her husband Shahid Kapoor on Instagram and it reminds us why we can't seem ti get enough of the couple's social media PDA. In the video, Shahid can be seen planting a kiss on Mira's cheek as she smiles with all her heart. In the video, Mira can be seen dressed in a denim shirt while Shahid complements her in a plain white t-shirt and we must tell you that the couple looks absolutely adorable together. Mira chose the best set of words to describe the video and she wrote: "I got sunshine, on a cloudy day." The video has over 7 lakh likes on Instagram as of now. The comments section was replete with remarks such as "So cute" and "definitely goals."

Shahid has not reacted to Mira's post as of now but we would love to see the actor's reaction to her post. Meanwhile, take a look at Mira Rajput's post here:

A few days ago, Mira Rajput shared a still from Shahid's recently-released film Kabir Singh. She accompanied the post with a caption that read, "Aa zamane aazmaale rooth ta nahi. Faaslon se hausla ye toot'ta nahi." She signed off the note saying, "So proud of you baby. It's your time to shine."

This is the post we are talking about:

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child Misha in 2016 and they became parents to Zain in September last year.

Shahid Kapoor is basking in the success of Kabir Singh. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani has collected over 88 crore within 4 days of its release.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.