Mira Rajput's Post For Shahid's '16 Year Challenge' Sets The Internet On Fire

Mira Rajput shared this picture on Instagram. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Highlights Mira Rajput shared a '16 year challenge' pic of Shahid on Instagram Fans on Instagram said the actor looks the same even after 16 years "Still handsome as always," wrote one user

Mira Rajput has set the Internet on fire by sharing a '16 year challenge' picture of husband Shahid Kapoor on her Instagram account. The picture that Mira has shared features images of Shahid from his films Ishq Vishk and Kabir Singh. The photo received over 80 thousand likes within an hour and is getting a lot of attention on social media. A lot of Instagram users said that the look of the actor from both the movies is somehow same except for the beard, out favourite comment was of Shahid Kapoor's cousin Ishaan Khattar, who dropped an epic comment on the post.

Shahid Kapoor's Ishq Vishk was released in 2013 and the actor got the title of chocolate boy for his role in the film. The picture on the right in Mira's post is a still from Kabir Singh, which also features Kiara Advani in lead role.

Take a look at Mira's latest post:

Reacting to the photo, Ishaan commented: "Khel Khallas." He accompanied his comment with a mind-blowing emoticon. LOL.

Shahid Kapoor's fans also flooded the post with comments such as "Cute" "Still handsome as always," and "Day by day getting younger" and many more. One user wrote: "Can't believe it's been 16 years when I first watched Ishq Vishk and fell in love with Shahid," while other wrote: "He is always the chocolate boy of Bollywood."

Mira Rajput frequently shares love-filled photos with Shahid Kapoor on Instagram. On Shahid Kapoor's birthday on February 25, Mira posted an adorable picture of herself with Shahid and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... Thank you for being the most loving husband and friend, for loving me through all my stages and sizes, for spoiling our babies silly with unconditional love and attention, for making sure you remain silly so we can all laugh till our stomachs hurt, for picking me up when I'm down and for tipping me over when you're looking to make a joke. To the most hardworking, humble and resilient soul. For the one who has so much love to give, I pray God blesses you with even more."

Here's the post we are talking about:

Take a look at her other posts also:

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor, who got married in July 2015, are parents to two-year-old daughter Misha and Zain, who will turn one in September this year.