Janhvi Kapoor's Reaction To Mira Rajput's Summer Wedding Lehenga Is All Heart

Mira Rajput Instagrammed this photo (courtesy mira.kapoor)

Highlights Mira attended a friend's wedding recently She sported a pink Priyanka Gupta lehenga Mira shared a photo of hers from the wedding on Insta

Mira Rajput recently attended a friend's wedding and filled up her Instagram stories with memories from her yaar ki shaadi. In a separate Instagram post on Friday morning, she shared details of her "summer wedding" look and wrote: "Never too old for a tutu skirt." In the photo, Mira is a sight to behold in a magical pink tulle lehenga styled with an intricately designer choli and matching dupatta from the studios of Priyanka Gupta, who is known for experimenting with shades of pastel. Mira Rajput accessorised with a choker and subtle make-up to balance out her gorgeous outfit. Mira's shaadi look was put together by celebrity stylist Delna Nallaseth, who also shared details of Mira's accessories - she picked a lovely neckpiece from the collections of Sunita Shekhawat.

Take a look at Mira Rajput's bridesmaid look here:

Meanwhile, those who became a fan of Mira Rajput's "summer wedding" look includes Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azeem. "Looking so pretty and dainty, lovely girl," wrote Mira's mother-in-law while Janhvi Kapoor dropped uncountable hearts on the photo. Janhvi Kapoor co-starred with Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter in her debut film Dhadak and is often spotted hanging out with Ishaan's family. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya Yadav, who is part of Mira's close friends' circle, also dropped a comment: "You beauty! Looking bomb!"

Mira Rajput's pink lehenga look made us little bit nostalgic as two years ago, the star wife was introduced to the world in a similar outfit on her wedding day. Here's a throwback photo from her wedding day:

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor had a friends-and-family only wedding in New Delhi on July 7, 2015. The couple are parents to son Zain and daughter Misha.

