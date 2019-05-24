How Cute Is This Pic Of Mira Rajput And Misha Twinning In Striped Outfits

Mira Rajput with daughter Misha. (Image courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Going by Mira Rajput's latest Instagram updates, seems like the Kapoor family is having a great time in Phuket (but more on that later). This is the story of how Mira Rajput and her daughter Misha stole our hearts with their matching outfits. On Friday, Mira shared a super cute picture on her Instagram story, in which she and Misha could be seen twinning in striped dresses. The mother-daughter duo looked absolutely adorable in flared dresses. Mira could be seen admiring her little munchkin as she stands in front of the camera.

Without much ado, take a look at this picture of Mira and Misha here:

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story.

Mira Rajput has been sharing some envy-inducing posts on her Instagram profile of late. On Friday, Mira shared a selfie and she captioned it: "Sun, swim and sleep." This is what we are talking about:

In a separate Instagram entry, Mira Rajput shared a picture, in which she and Shahid could be seen riding bicycles on the streets of Phuket while baby Zain and Misha sat back in pillion seats. Mira captioned the picture: "Monkey on my back."

Mira Rajput frequently delights her fans with pictures of Mira and Zain on her Instagram profile. Check out some of her posts here:

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child Misha in 2016 and they became parents to Zain in September last year.

On the work front, Mira Rajput made her acting debut in a TV commercial last year while Shahid Kapoor awaits the release of , which is scheduled to open in theaters on June 21 this year.

