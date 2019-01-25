Mira Rajput Shares Pics Of Misha's Playdate With Abhishek Kapoor's Son Isana. So Cute

A glimpse of Misha and Isana's playdate. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Mira Rajput added really cute pictures to her beach diaries, which featured her daughter Misha along with director Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Yadav's son Isana. Mira Rajput posted pictures of Misha and Isana, both two-years-old, petting dogs and playing with a ball on the beach while their baby brothers Zain and Shamsher (respectively) were "playing in their cribs." Mira Rajput counts Pragya Yadav among her close friends. Little Misha, daughter of Shahid Kapoor and Mira, looked adorable in striped leggings and sheep-patterned sweatshirt. Isana and Misha looked super cute as they tried to keep up with each other without a care of the world around them. Check out the pictures Mira shared on her Instagram Story:

A screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram page. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Misha is the elder of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's two children. Misha welcomed her baby brother Zain in September 2018. Though Mira frequently posts pictures of Misha on social media, we've seen very few photos of Zain.

Earlier in an interview with news agency PTI, Shahid Kapoor has said that after welcoming Misha, he changed a lot. "Fatherhood has brought a lot of change in me as a person and as a human being. My priorities have changed. I am less self-oriented now," he had said.

Shahid Kapoor is currently filming Kabir Singh, Hindi remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The actor also said that he wants to be a part of his children's growth. "I want to be part of my child's growth. I want to be with her in each and every moment. The whole experience of being a parent has been beautiful and life-changing," he said.

Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani and it will open in cinemas in June 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)